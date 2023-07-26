Decoding the Modest Undervaluation of Union Pacific (UNP): A Deep Dive into its GF Value

GF Value analysis

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of UNP
Union Pacific Corp (

UNP, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 10.19%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.32. The stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' proprietary measure, the GF Value. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Union Pacific's valuation, exploring whether it's indeed undervalued. Let's delve into the details.

A Snapshot of Union Pacific

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Union Pacific Corp (

UNP, Financial) is the largest public railroad in North America. Operating on over 30,000 miles of track in the western two-thirds of the U.S., the company generated $25.1 billion in revenue in 2022. Union Pacific's freight haul includes coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive goods. The company also owns about one-fourth of Mexican railroad Ferromex and derives roughly 10% of its revenue hauling freight to and from Mexico.

As of July 26, 2023, Union Pacific (

UNP, Financial) is trading at $237.53 per share, which is less than its GF Value of $276.72, indicating a modest undervaluation. The following income breakdown provides further insights into the company's financials:

Understanding the GF Value of Union Pacific

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. It provides an ideal fair trading value for a stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued and may yield poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, it's possibly undervalued and may offer higher future returns.

Given its current price of $237.53 per share, Union Pacific stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. The following GF Value chart provides a visual representation of this valuation:

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Union Pacific's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Union Pacific's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03 is lower than 95.64% of companies in the Transportation industry, indicating poor financial strength. The following chart shows Union Pacific's debt and cash over the past years:

Profitability and Growth: A Closer Look

Union Pacific has been consistently profitable over the past 10 years, which is a positive sign for potential investors. The company's operating margin of 39.22% ranks better than 93.25% of companies in the Transportation industry, indicating strong profitability. Additionally, Union Pacific's average annual revenue growth of 9% is higher than 60.93% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC: A Profitability Measure

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Union Pacific's ROIC of 11.77 is higher than its WACC of 8.83, indicating effective cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Union Pacific is shown below:

Conclusion

Overall, Union Pacific (

UNP, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's strong profitability and better-than-average growth in the Transportation industry make it an intriguing prospect for value investors. To learn more about Union Pacific stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
