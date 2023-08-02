Is Amphenol Corp (APH) Fairly Valued? An In-Depth GF Value Analysis

Amphenol Corp (

APH, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 3.43% and reported Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $3.09 as of July 26, 2023. The question that arises is whether the stock is fairly valued. We invite you to dive into our comprehensive analysis to find the answer. Drawing from the GF Value, we provide a detailed exploration of the company's intrinsic value and its alignment with the current stock price.

Company Overview

Amphenol Corp (

APH, Financial), a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems, holds the second-largest connector market share globally. The company operates in 40 countries, selling to various end markets, including automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. With a market cap of $51.9 billion and sales of $12.6 billion, Amphenol's stock price stands at $87.2, aligning closely with its GF Value of $85.81, indicating a fair valuation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Amphenol's GF Value Estimation

Our GF Value estimation suggests that Amphenol (

APH, Financial) is fairly valued. This assessment is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future return may be poor. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, offering higher future returns. With its current price of $87.2 per share, Amphenol's stock is estimated to be fairly valued.

Because Amphenol is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Amphenol's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which ranks lower than 81.15% of companies in the Hardware industry, Amphenol's financial strength is rated 7 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Amphenol has been profitable for the past 10 years, boasting an operating margin of 20.68%, which ranks better than 93.36% of companies in the Hardware industry. The company's strong profitability, ranked 10 out of 10, coupled with its 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15%, places it ahead of 79.07% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another effective way to assess profitability. Amphenol's ROIC of 18.23 is higher than its WACC of 9.95, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amphenol Corp (

APH, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 59.13% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Amphenol stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

