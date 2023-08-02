On July 26, 2023, EQT Corp ( EQT, Financial) stock recorded a daily gain of 3.99%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.26. Despite this positive performance, the question arises: Is the stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, this article will delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. Read on to discover more about EQT's financial standing and market performance.

Introduction to EQT Corp ( EQT , Financial)

EQT Corp is a leading independent natural gas production company, primarily operating in the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, Eastern United States. The company is focused on executing combo-development projects, developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, with a keen emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. With a market cap of $14.9 billion and sales totaling $11.5 billion, EQT's main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., predominantly from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Understanding the GF Value of EQT ( EQT , Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Our GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

The GF Value of EQT ( EQT, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued. This assessment is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, and its future returns may be high. At its current price of $41.22 per share, EQT is believed to be modestly overvalued.

Given EQT's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Evaluating EQT's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it's crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. EQT's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39 is weaker than 57.91% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks EQT's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitability and Growth of EQT Corp ( EQT , Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent long-term profitability. EQT has been profitable for 5 out of the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company posted revenues of $11.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.26. Its operating margin of 62.45% is better than 94.31% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks EQT's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Our research has found that growth is closely correlated with a company's long-term stock performance. EQT's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79.23% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. EQT's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 137.6%, which ranks better than 97.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Comparing EQT's ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, EQT's ROIC was 24.21, while its WACC was 7.2.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of EQT ( EQT, Financial) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about EQT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.