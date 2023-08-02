Is EQT Corp (EQT) Modestly Overvalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

GF Value analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of EQT
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2023, EQT Corp (

EQT, Financial) stock recorded a daily gain of 3.99%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.26. Despite this positive performance, the question arises: Is the stock modestly overvalued? To answer this, this article will delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. Read on to discover more about EQT's financial standing and market performance.

Introduction to EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

EQT Corp is a leading independent natural gas production company, primarily operating in the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, Eastern United States. The company is focused on executing combo-development projects, developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, with a keen emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. With a market cap of $14.9 billion and sales totaling $11.5 billion, EQT's main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., predominantly from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

1684225173345009664.png

Understanding the GF Value of EQT (EQT, Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. Our GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

The GF Value of EQT (

EQT, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued. This assessment is based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future returns may be poor. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, and its future returns may be high. At its current price of $41.22 per share, EQT is believed to be modestly overvalued.

Given EQT's relative overvaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1684225093158305792.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Evaluating EQT's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it's crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding to buy its stock. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is examining its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. EQT's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.39 is weaker than 57.91% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks EQT's overall financial strength at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1684225120932986880.png

Profitability and Growth of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent long-term profitability. EQT has been profitable for 5 out of the past 10 years. In the past 12 months, the company posted revenues of $11.5 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.26. Its operating margin of 62.45% is better than 94.31% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks EQT's profitability as fair.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Our research has found that growth is closely correlated with a company's long-term stock performance. EQT's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79.23% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. EQT's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 137.6%, which ranks better than 97.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Comparing EQT's ROIC and WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, EQT's ROIC was 24.21, while its WACC was 7.2.

1684225145402556416.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of EQT (

EQT, Financial) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.69% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about EQT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.