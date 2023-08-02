On July 25, 2023, Lance Alstodt, President, CEO, COB, and 10% Owner of BioRestorative Therapies Inc ( BRTX, Financial), made a significant purchase of 4200 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Lance Alstodt is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biotechnology industry. His leadership at BioRestorative Therapies Inc has been instrumental in driving the company's strategic direction and growth. His recent purchase of additional shares in the company demonstrates his confidence in the company's future prospects.

BioRestorative Therapies Inc is a life sciences company that focuses on adult stem cell-based therapies for various personal medical applications. The company aims to create and deliver innovative therapies where the body's natural healing processes are utilized to restore damaged tissues and organs.

Over the past year, Lance Alstodt has purchased a total of 8400 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend of consistent buying from the CEO is a positive sign for investors as it indicates his belief in the company's potential.

The insider transaction history for BioRestorative Therapies Inc shows a total of 16 insider buys over the past year, with only 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of more insider buys than sells can be a bullish indicator for the stock.

On the day of Lance Alstodt’s recent buy, shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc were trading for $2.44 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $10.296 million.

With a price of $2.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $2.73, BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Lance Alstodt, coupled with the company's fair valuation, could make BioRestorative Therapies Inc an interesting stock for investors to watch. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.