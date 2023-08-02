Alphabet Inc (GOOGL): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alphabet Inc (

GOOGL, Financial), a leading player in the Interactive Media industry, is currently trading at $129.56 with a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 6.01% today and a 9.42% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into Alphabet Inc's GF Score and its implications for the company's stock performance.

Alphabet Inc's Stellar GF Score

Alphabet Inc boasts a GF Score of 100/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which uses five aspects of valuation. These aspects have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. Therefore, a higher GF Score generally signifies higher returns. 1684232285966041088.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Alphabet Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 9/10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is based on factors such as interest coverage (203.85), debt to revenue ratio (0.10), and Altman Z score (11.00). These figures suggest that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned to manage its debt burden and maintain financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 10/10, indicating high profitability and consistency. This rank is determined by factors such as Operating Margin (25.35%), Piotroski F-Score (5), and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. These figures suggest that Alphabet Inc has a strong track record of profitability, which is likely to continue.

Growth Rank Analysis

Alphabet Inc's Growth Rank is 10/10, indicating strong revenue and profitability growth. This rank is based on the 5-year revenue growth rate (22.70%), 3-year revenue growth rate (22.90%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (25.40%). These figures suggest that Alphabet Inc has consistently grown its revenue and profitability, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, indicating good valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. This suggests that Alphabet Inc's stock is reasonably valued, making it an attractive investment option.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Alphabet Inc's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This suggests that Alphabet Inc's stock price has strong momentum, which could lead to further price appreciation.

Competitive Analysis

When compared to its main competitors - Meta Platforms Inc (GF Score: 92), Baidu Inc (GF Score: 81), and Spotify Technology SA (GF Score: 76), Alphabet Inc's GF Score of 100/100 highlights its superior performance potential. This suggests that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned to outperform its competitors in the Interactive Media industry.

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc's strong GF Score, coupled with its robust financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, good valuation, and strong momentum, make it an attractive investment option. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.