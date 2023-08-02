Union Pacific Corp ( UNP, Financial) is a prominent player in the transportation industry. As of July 26, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $237, with a market cap of $144.54 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 9.95% today and a significant increase of 17.83% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 91/100, which indicates the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which considers five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

Financial Strength Analysis

Union Pacific Corp's Financial Strength Rank stands at 4/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as the debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Union Pacific Corp's interest coverage is 7.56, indicating a manageable debt burden. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.41, and its Altman Z-Score is 3.60, both of which further affirm its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is an impressive 9/10. This rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. Union Pacific Corp's operating margin is 39.22%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6. The company has shown a consistent uptrend in its operating margin over the past five years, with an average increase of 1.90%. Furthermore, the company has maintained consistent profitability for the past ten years, earning it a Predictability Rank of 4.

Growth Rank Analysis

Union Pacific Corp's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 6.70%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 9.00%. Additionally, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 8.50%, further demonstrating its robust growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9/10, determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This rank reflects the company's valuation based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Union Pacific Corp's Momentum Rank is 8/10, calculated using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This rank reflects the stock's price performance momentum.

Competitor Analysis

Union Pacific Corp's main competitors in the transportation industry include CSX Corp ( CSX, Financial), Norfolk Southern Corp ( NSC, Financial), and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp ( WAB, Financial). CSX Corp has a GF Score of 91, Norfolk Southern Corp has a GF Score of 84, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a GF Score of 79. Despite the competition, Union Pacific Corp's GF Score of 91/100 indicates its strong potential for outperformance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Union Pacific Corp's overall GF Score of 91/100 suggests a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks reflect its robust financial health and promising future performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.