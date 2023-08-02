Owens-Corning Inc: A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Owens-Corning Inc (

OC, Financial), a prominent player in the construction industry, is currently trading at $136.95 with a market capitalization of $12.34 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.73% today and an impressive 10.41% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 87/100, which indicates good outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank.

1684232787793543168.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Owens-Corning Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 6/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as its interest coverage (14.46), debt to revenue ratio (0.33), and Altman Z score (3.35). The company's relatively low debt burden and healthy interest coverage ratio indicate a strong financial position.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability. This rank considers factors such as the operating margin (15.28%), Piotroski F-Score (8), and the trend of the operating margin (5-year average of 7.50%). The company's consistent profitability over the past 10 years (9 years of profitability) and a predictability rank of 3 further underscore its strong performance.

Growth Rank Analysis

Owens-Corning Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 10.90%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 15.40%. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 15.30%, reflecting a consistent increase in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 3/10, determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This rank suggests that the stock is currently overvalued. However, it's important to note that the GF Value Rank is not the most sensitive parameter affecting stock performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank of Owens-Corning Inc is 6/10, calculated using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. This rank suggests a moderate momentum in the company's stock price.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Owens-Corning Inc holds its ground with a GF Score of 87. Lennox International Inc (

LII, Financial) has a GF Score of 90, Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL, Financial) scores 91, and Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) also has a GF Score of 90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owens-Corning Inc's overall GF Score of 87/100 suggests good outperformance potential. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, and moderate momentum contribute to this score. However, investors should be cautious of the company's current overvaluation as indicated by its GF Value Rank. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.