With a daily gain of 3.15% and Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of $8.52, Danaher Corp ( DHR, Financial) presents a compelling case for value investors. The question we aim to answer is: Is Danaher (DHR) modestly undervalued? To shed light on this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis. We encourage readers to follow along for an insightful journey into the financial world of Danaher.

An Overview of Danaher Corp

Founded in 1984, Danaher Corp ( DHR, Financial) transitioned from a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Danaher now primarily manufactures scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2022, the company announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, focusing entirely on life sciences and diagnostics.

With a current stock price of $263.77 and a market cap of $194.6 billion, Danaher's financial performance is worth exploring. This exploration begins with a comparison between the stock price and the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, providing a robust understanding of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to our analysis, Danaher ( DHR, Financial) is modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line suggests that the stock should ideally be traded at a higher value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that Danaher is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insights into a company's financial strength. Danaher's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37 ranks below 72.8% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, indicating fair financial strength.

Profitable companies typically offer better performance potential. Danaher has been profitable for the past ten years, with revenues of $30.4 billion and an EPS of $8.52 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 26.85% is better than 93.39% of companies in the same industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Danaher's average annual revenue growth is 20%, which ranks better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.9%, ranking better than 72.92% of companies in the same industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Danaher's ROIC was 10.1, while its WACC came in at 7.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Danaher's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Danaher stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

