Live Nation ( LYV, Financial) - Live Nation Entertainment, a new purchase this year, was the top contributor in the quarter and a top performer for the first half. We had the opportunity to buy Live Nation on the back of the well-publicized controversy faced by Ticketmaster after the botched Taylor Swift tour pre-sale event in November, which lead to short-term fan and political pressure. The industry continues to have great demand tailwinds for the long term. Even after a strong 2022, concerts further accelerated in 2023, driving the positive stock price performance in the quarter. We have prior knowledge of Live Nation from our time owning various Liberty Media entities and are encouraged on future capital allocation that Liberty is still on the case as a 30%+ owner.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.