IAC ( IAC, Financial) –Digital holding company IAC was a top contributor in the quarter and for the first half, after having been among the largest detractors in 2022. Underlying holding MGM has continued to deliver great results, reporting double digit profit growth while being one of our largest share repurchasers. Controlled companies Angi and Dotdash Meredith have stabilized following positive management changes at Angi and further business integration at Dotdash Meredith. Angi reported year-over-year (YOY) revenue declines but positive YOY operating cash flow (OCF). Dotdash reiterated guidance for the second half with expected growth in revenues and OCF as it rolls off more challenging 2021 YOY comparables. IAC bought back more shares in the quarter than it has in many years, while also buying more Turo shares at good prices, and it still has net cash at the parent level.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.