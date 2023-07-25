Insider Sell: Salesforce Inc's President/Chief People Officer Brent Hyder Sells 189 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2023, Brent Hyder, President and Chief People Officer of Salesforce Inc (

CRM, Financial), sold 189 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Salesforce Inc over the past year.

Brent Hyder is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in human resources and operations. He joined Salesforce in 2019 and has been instrumental in driving the company's people strategy, focusing on attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent. Prior to Salesforce, Hyder held various leadership roles at Gap Inc., including Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

Salesforce Inc is a leading provider of enterprise software, with a focus on customer relationship management (

CRM, Financial). The company's services include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, analytics, application development, IoT integration, and collaborative productivity tools. Salesforce serves various industries, including healthcare, financial services, life sciences, and retail.

Over the past year, Brent Hyder has sold a total of 58,868 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 189 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider transaction history for Salesforce Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys and 236 insider sells over the past year.

1684355922006114304.png

On the day of Brent Hyder’s recent sale, shares of Salesforce Inc were trading for $225.88 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $219.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 593.63, significantly higher than the industry median of 28.48 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, Salesforce Inc appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value. With a price of $225.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $300.70, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

1684355936992362496.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling by Brent Hyder, along with the high price-earnings ratio, may raise some concerns for investors. However, the modest undervaluation based on the GF Value suggests that Salesforce Inc may still offer potential upside for long-term investors.

As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider their investment goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.