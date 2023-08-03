As a financial stock market writer, it's my pleasure to introduce you to Clio Asset Management LLC , a boutique investment firm that has been making waves in the financial world. Clio Asset Management LLC is known for its meticulous approach to investing, focusing on long-term value creation through a disciplined investment process. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that superior returns can be achieved by investing in companies with strong fundamentals, robust growth prospects, and reasonable valuations.

Recently, Clio Asset Management LLC filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a fascinating glimpse into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. Let's delve into the details.

The 13F filing reveals that Clio Asset Management LLC's portfolio contained 11 stocks, with a total value of $108,000,000. This diversified portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to risk management and its belief in the power of diversification to enhance returns and reduce volatility.

Among the holdings, three stocks stood out due to their significant weight in the portfolio. The top holding was ORLY, accounting for 16.57% of the portfolio. ORLY, or O'Reilly Automotive Inc., is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket parts industry in the United States. The company's strong market position, robust financial performance, and promising growth prospects make it an attractive investment. Clio Asset Management LLC's substantial investment in ORLY reflects its confidence in the company's future.

The second-largest holding was CDW, which made up 13.10% of the portfolio. CDW Corporation is a provider of technology products and services for business, government, and education. The company's diverse product portfolio, strong customer relationships, and solid financial performance make it a compelling investment. Clio Asset Management LLC's significant investment in CDW underscores its belief in the company's potential to deliver robust returns.

The third-largest holding was SHW, representing 11.55% of the portfolio. Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products. The company's strong brand, innovative products, and robust financial performance make it a promising investment. Clio Asset Management LLC's substantial investment in SHW highlights its confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Interestingly, the 13F filing reveals that Clio Asset Management LLC made no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This lack of trading activity is consistent with the firm's long-term investment philosophy. Rather than chasing short-term gains through frequent trading, Clio Asset Management LLC focuses on identifying high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and holding onto these investments for the long term. This approach allows the firm to benefit from the power of compounding and to avoid the costs and risks associated with frequent trading.

In conclusion, Clio Asset Management LLC's 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's substantial investments in ORLY, CDW, and SHW reflect its confidence in these companies' growth prospects and its commitment to long-term value creation. The lack of trading activity underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing and its focus on long-term value creation. As we move into the third quarter of 2023, it will be interesting to see how Clio Asset Management LLC's portfolio evolves and how its investment strategy plays out.