Let's delve into the investment world of Arcataur Capital Management LLC , a renowned investment management firm that has recently disclosed its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023. Before we dissect the details of their latest portfolio, it's essential to understand the firm's investment philosophy and its approach to the financial markets.

Arcataur Capital Management LLC is a distinguished investment management firm that prides itself on its disciplined, long-term investment approach. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the market often misprices securities, creating opportunities for savvy investors. By conducting rigorous fundamental analysis and maintaining a patient investment approach, Arcataur aims to capitalize on these market inefficiencies to generate superior returns for its clients.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's equity holdings and offers valuable insights into its investment strategy and market sentiment.

The 13F filing reveals that Arcataur's portfolio comprised 95 stocks, with a total value of $244 million. This diversified portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to risk management and its belief in the benefits of diversification. By spreading its investments across a broad range of stocks, Arcataur aims to mitigate the impact of any single stock's poor performance on the overall portfolio.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were IVV (25.39%), IJR (14.43%), and IJH (8.59%). These holdings represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Arcataur's confidence in these investments.

IVV, or the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, was the largest holding, making up over a quarter of the portfolio. This ETF tracks the performance of the S&P 500, providing broad exposure to the U.S. stock market. The substantial allocation to IVV suggests that Arcataur is bullish on the prospects of the U.S. stock market.

The second-largest holding was IJR, the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which accounted for 14.43% of the portfolio. This ETF offers exposure to small-cap U.S. companies, which are often viewed as growth opportunities. The significant allocation to IJR indicates that Arcataur sees potential in the small-cap sector.

The third-largest holding was IJH, the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, representing 8.59% of the portfolio. This ETF provides exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies, which are typically considered a balance between the growth potential of small-caps and the stability of large-caps. The allocation to IJH suggests that Arcataur is seeking a balanced approach to its investments.

Interestingly, the 13F filing shows that Arcataur made no stock trades during the second quarter. This lack of activity aligns with the firm's long-term investment philosophy and suggests that it remains confident in its current holdings despite the market's fluctuations.

In conclusion, Arcataur Capital Management LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing paints a picture of a disciplined investment firm that remains steadfast in its long-term approach, even in the face of market volatility. The firm's substantial allocations to IVV, IJR, and IJH reflect its confidence in the U.S. stock market and its belief in the growth potential of small- and mid-cap companies. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how Arcataur's investment strategy evolves in response to changing market conditions.