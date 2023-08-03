Michael S. Ryan, Inc., a renowned investment firm, has recently unveiled its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023. The firm, known for its strategic and meticulous investment approach, has a reputation for delivering consistent returns to its clients. Before we delve into the details of the filing, let's take a moment to understand the firm and its investment philosophy.

Founded by Michael S. Ryan, the firm has carved a niche for itself in the investment world. Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is known for its disciplined approach to investing, focusing on long-term growth rather than short-term gains. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the market's inefficiencies can be exploited through rigorous research, analysis, and patience. This approach has served the firm well, as evidenced by its impressive track record.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing. The report, which provides a snapshot of the firm's holdings as of June 30, 2023, reveals a portfolio comprising 52 stocks with a total value of $107 million. This filing offers valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and the sectors it is currently bullish on.

The top three holdings in the portfolio are SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV, accounting for 14.19%, 10.97%, and 10.49% of the portfolio, respectively. These holdings indicate the firm's confidence in these stocks and their potential for growth.

SPYV, the firm's largest holding, is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index. This index comprises stocks from the S&P 500 that exhibit value characteristics, such as low price-to-earnings ratios and low price-to-book ratios. The firm's significant investment in SPYV suggests a belief in the potential of undervalued stocks within the S&P 500 to deliver strong returns.

The second-largest holding, SLYV, is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index. This index includes small-cap companies from the S&P 600 that are considered undervalued. The firm's investment in SLYV indicates a bullish stance on small-cap value stocks, which are often overlooked by investors but can offer significant growth potential.

The third-largest holding, MDYV, is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index. This index includes mid-cap companies from the S&P 400 that are considered undervalued. The firm's investment in MDYV suggests a belief in the potential of mid-cap value stocks to deliver robust returns.

Interestingly, the firm did not make any stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This lack of activity could be interpreted in several ways. It could suggest that the firm is satisfied with its current holdings and sees no need for adjustments. Alternatively, it could indicate a cautious approach in the face of market uncertainty. Regardless of the reason, it underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing and its focus on long-term growth.

In conclusion, Michael S. Ryan, Inc.'s Q2 2023 13F filing provides a fascinating glimpse into the firm's investment strategy. The firm's focus on value stocks, as evidenced by its top holdings, aligns with its investment philosophy of exploiting market inefficiencies. Despite the lack of trading activity in the quarter, the firm's portfolio remains robust and well-diversified, positioning it well for future growth.