Before we delve into the specifics of the recent 13F filing, let's take a moment to introduce Manning & Napier Group, LLC , a renowned investment management firm. Manning & Napier Group, LLC, has been a stalwart in the financial industry for decades, providing a range of investment solutions to a diverse clientele that includes individuals, institutions, and corporations. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in a proactive approach to navigating the ever-changing market landscape. They employ a mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis, coupled with a keen understanding of macroeconomic trends, to identify investment opportunities and manage risk.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the third quarter of 2017. The 13F filings are mandatory quarterly reports submitted by institutional investment managers to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing a snapshot of the firm's equity holdings and offering insights into their investment strategy.

As of September 30, 2017, Manning & Napier Group, LLC's portfolio contained 320 stocks, with a total value of $11.67 billion. This is a substantial portfolio that reflects the firm's broad market reach and diversified investment strategy.

Among these holdings, the top three were Medtronic Plc (MDT), Facebook Inc. (FB), and Novartis AG (NVS), representing 3.52%, 3.26%, and 3.23% of the portfolio, respectively. These three stocks, spanning the healthcare and technology sectors, highlight the firm's focus on companies with strong growth potential and robust financial health.

Medtronic, a global leader in medical technology, services, and solutions, has been a consistent performer with a strong track record of innovation and growth. Facebook, the social media giant, continues to dominate the digital advertising space with its vast user base and innovative ad solutions. Novartis, a leading global medicines company, has a strong pipeline of innovative drugs and a solid performance in its generics division.

Interestingly, the 13F filing revealed that Manning & Napier Group, LLC did not make any stock trades in the third quarter of 2017. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing, which involves holding onto stocks of companies with solid fundamentals, rather than chasing short-term market trends.

In conclusion, Manning & Napier Group, LLC's 13F filing for the third quarter of 2017 provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's top holdings in Medtronic, Facebook, and Novartis reflect its focus on companies with strong growth prospects and robust financial health. The absence of any stock trades during the quarter underscores the firm's disciplined and long-term approach to investing. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how the firm navigates the evolving market landscape and how its investment strategy unfolds in the coming quarters.