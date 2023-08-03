As a financial writer for gurufocus.com, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by Clio Asset Management LLC. Before we delve into the details, let's take a moment to understand who Clio Asset Management LLC is and their investment philosophy.

Clio Asset Management LLC is a renowned investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its strategic investment decisions, which are based on a comprehensive understanding of the global economy, market trends, and individual company performance. Clio's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that long-term value creation is achieved through a disciplined, research-intensive approach that focuses on investing in high-quality businesses with strong competitive advantages and robust growth prospects.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's portfolio at the end of the quarter, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and performance.

The 13F filing reveals that Clio's portfolio contained 11 stocks, with a total value of $108,000,000. This figure is a testament to the firm's robust portfolio management strategy, which aims to maximize returns while effectively managing risk.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were ORLY (16.57%), CDW (13.10%), and SHW (11.55%). These stocks represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Clio's confidence in these companies' potential for long-term value creation.

Interestingly, the 13F filing also reveals that Clio made no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This lack of activity could be interpreted in several ways. It could suggest that the firm is satisfied with its current holdings and sees no need for immediate adjustments. Alternatively, it could indicate a cautious approach in response to market uncertainties or volatility. Regardless of the reason, this decision underscores Clio's commitment to its long-term investment strategy.

In conclusion, Clio Asset Management LLC's 13F filing for Q2 2023 provides a fascinating glimpse into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. The firm's focus on high-quality businesses with strong growth prospects, as evidenced by its top holdings, aligns with its investment philosophy. Moreover, the absence of stock trades during the quarter underscores the firm's disciplined, long-term approach to investing. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how Clio's portfolio evolves in response to changing market conditions and opportunities.