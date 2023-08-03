Michael S. Ryan, Inc. Q2 2023 13F Filing Analysis: A Deep Dive into the Guru's Portfolio

1 hours ago
Michael S. Ryan, Inc., a renowned investment management firm, has recently unveiled its 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023. Before we delve into the details of the filing, let's take a moment to understand the firm and its investment philosophy.

Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is a distinguished investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its meticulous approach to investing, focusing on long-term growth and stability. The investment philosophy of Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is rooted in the belief that a well-diversified portfolio, coupled with a disciplined investment strategy, can yield significant returns over time. The firm's investment strategy is characterized by rigorous research, careful stock selection, and a keen eye for market trends.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing. The 13F report, which ended on June 30, 2023, provides a snapshot of the firm's portfolio, offering insights into its investment strategy and performance. The portfolio contained 52 stocks, with a total value of $107,000,000. This impressive portfolio showcases the firm's commitment to diversification and its ability to identify promising investment opportunities.

The top holdings in the portfolio were SPYV (14.19%), SLYV (10.97%), and MDYV (10.49%). These holdings represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating the firm's confidence in these investments. The fact that the firm had no stock trades in this quarter suggests a steady and consistent investment approach, in line with its philosophy of long-term growth and stability.

Let's take a closer look at these top holdings. SPYV, or the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, is a fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index. The fund's significant presence in the portfolio underscores the firm's focus on value investing. SLYV, or the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, is another value-focused fund, this time targeting small-cap companies. The inclusion of SLYV in the portfolio highlights the firm's willingness to explore opportunities in the small-cap space. Lastly, MDYV, or the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, is a fund that targets mid-cap companies with value characteristics. The presence of MDYV in the portfolio suggests a balanced approach, with investments spread across different market caps.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing of Michael S. Ryan, Inc. paints a picture of a well-diversified portfolio, managed with a disciplined and consistent investment strategy. The firm's focus on value investing, as evidenced by its top holdings, aligns with its long-term growth philosophy. The absence of stock trades in the quarter further underscores the firm's commitment to stability and long-term growth. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how this strategy unfolds and what new opportunities the firm identifies in the ever-evolving financial landscape.

