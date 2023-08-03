As a financial stock market writer, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by Clio Asset Management LLC , a renowned investment firm known for its strategic and well-calculated investment decisions. Before we delve into the details of the filing, let's take a brief look at the firm and its investment philosophy.

Clio Asset Management LLC is a distinguished investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial market. The firm is known for its meticulous approach to investing, focusing on long-term value creation rather than short-term gains. Clio's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research, risk management, and a disciplined investment process. The firm believes in investing in companies with strong fundamentals, robust business models, and the potential for sustainable growth.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's portfolio at the end of the quarter, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and performance.

The 13F filing reveals that Clio's portfolio contained 11 stocks, with a total value of $108 million. This diversified portfolio reflects the firm's commitment to risk management and its confidence in the selected companies' growth potential.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were ORLY (16.57%), CDW (13.10%), and SHW (11.55%). These stocks represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Clio's strong belief in these companies' future performance.

Interestingly, the 13F filing shows that Clio made no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy. It also suggests that the firm did not see any compelling opportunities in the market that aligned with its investment criteria during this period.

In conclusion, Clio Asset Management LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing paints a picture of a firm that is steadfast in its investment philosophy, confident in its portfolio, and committed to delivering long-term value to its clients. The absence of trades in the quarter underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing and its focus on quality over quantity. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how these investments pan out and contribute to the firm's overall performance.