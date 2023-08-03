Before we delve into the recent 13F filing of Michael S. Ryan, Inc., let's take a moment to understand the firm and its investment philosophy. Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is a renowned investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its disciplined approach to investing, focusing on long-term growth and capital preservation. It employs a rigorous research process, identifying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that markets are efficient over the long term, and that patient, disciplined investing can yield superior returns.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The filing provides a snapshot of the firm's holdings at the end of the quarter, offering insights into its investment strategy and performance.

At the end of Q2 2023, Michael S. Ryan, Inc.'s portfolio contained 52 stocks, with a total value of $107,000,000. This is a testament to the firm's diversified investment approach, which aims to spread risk across a broad range of assets. The firm's portfolio is a blend of different sectors and industries, reflecting its belief in the importance of diversification in achieving long-term investment success.

The top holdings in the portfolio were SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV, accounting for 14.19%, 10.97%, and 10.49% of the portfolio respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's focus on value investing, as all three are ETFs that track value indices. This suggests that the firm sees potential in undervalued companies and is willing to invest in them for the long term.

Interestingly, the firm did not make any stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This is in line with its long-term investment philosophy, which emphasizes holding onto investments rather than frequently trading them. The firm's decision not to trade could also be seen as a sign of confidence in its current holdings, suggesting that it believes these stocks will continue to perform well in the future.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing of Michael S. Ryan, Inc. paints a picture of a firm that is steadfast in its investment approach, even in the face of market volatility. The firm's diversified portfolio, focus on value investing, and lack of trading activity all reflect its commitment to long-term growth and capital preservation. As we move into the second half of 2023, it will be interesting to see how this strategy plays out and what changes, if any, the firm makes to its portfolio.