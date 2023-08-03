As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by Arcataur Capital Management LLC . Before we delve into the specifics of the filing, let's take a moment to understand the investment philosophy of this esteemed firm.

Arcataur Capital Management LLC is a renowned investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its disciplined approach to investing, focusing on long-term capital appreciation while minimizing risk. Arcataur's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that markets are not always efficient, and that superior returns can be achieved through rigorous research, careful security selection, and patient investing. The firm's portfolio is a testament to this philosophy, showcasing a diverse range of stocks that reflect its strategic investment approach.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's holdings during this period, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and performance.

The 13F report reveals that Arcataur's portfolio contained 95 stocks, with a total value of $244,000,000. This impressive figure underscores the firm's robust investment activity and its ability to manage a large and diverse portfolio.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were IVV (25.39%), IJR (14.43%), and IJH (8.59%). These holdings represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Arcataur's confidence in these investments.

IVV, or the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, is a popular choice among investors seeking exposure to the U.S. large-cap sector. With a 25.39% stake in IVV, Arcataur is clearly banking on the continued strength of the U.S. economy and the performance of its largest companies.

Next, with a 14.43% stake in IJR, or the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Arcataur is demonstrating its belief in the potential of small-cap stocks. This investment suggests that the firm sees value in smaller companies that may be poised for growth.

Finally, the firm's 8.59% stake in IJH, or the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, shows Arcataur's balanced approach to investing. By investing in mid-cap stocks, the firm is hedging its bets, gaining exposure to companies that offer a blend of growth and stability.

Interestingly, the 13F report also reveals that Arcataur had no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This lack of activity suggests a buy-and-hold strategy, in line with the firm's long-term investment philosophy. It also indicates that Arcataur is satisfied with its current holdings and sees no need for major adjustments at this time.

In conclusion, Arcataur Capital Management LLC's recent 13F filing paints a picture of a firm that is confident in its investment strategy and committed to its philosophy of long-term, patient investing. With a diverse portfolio and a focus on both large-cap and small-cap stocks, Arcataur is well-positioned to weather market volatility and deliver solid returns for its clients.

As we continue to monitor the financial landscape, we look forward to bringing you more updates and insights into the strategies of top investment gurus like Arcataur Capital Management LLC. Stay tuned for more in-depth analyses and stay ahead of the curve with gurufocus.com.