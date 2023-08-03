Meta Platforms Inc. ( META, Financial) is arguably a juggernaut within the technology space, which is why its financial results often provide a leading indicator of the industry's overall health. The company released its second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday, beating estimates with its revenue settling $970 million above expectations and its earnings per share 7 cents above estimates.

The latest earnings beat has been widely discussed on Wall Street. However, some factors are being overlooked. As such, let's traverse into a deeper discussion about the finer details of Meta's second-quarter results.

Earnings review

The standout from Meta's second-quarter results is its advertising business' progress, which suggests small-to-medium size enterprises have increased their capital expenditure cycles after an abrupt downturn earlier this year. The advertising impressions experienced 34% year-over-year growth during the quarter, while pricing held up better than expected.

The company's family of apps and advertising revenue are critical, providing a stronghold within the digital advertising space with a 23.7% market share. Thus, robust advertising and app performance is essential to its core growth.

Source: Statista; Digital Advertising Market Share

Family app segment and subscription-based model

Further, Meta Platforms' second-quarter results show the family app segment's number of daily active people rose 7% year over year, while Facebook's daily users increased by 5%. In my view, continued growth in daily active users paired with proliferating advertising revenue allows the company to up-sell its end market with a subscription-based model.

Expanding into a subscription-based model might reduce the company's input costs and smooth earnings in the long term, allowing for wider operating profit margins. Will Meta's subscription-based revenue be successful? Only time will tell. However, its market stronghold suggests up-selling is a lucrative option.

Revenue growth amid economic uncertainty

In essence, Meta reported an 11% year-over-year increase in nominal revenue, an impressive achievement given the uncertainty embedded in today's economy. Moreover, the company turned in a profit during a period of heightened inflation. As such, micro and salient features of its second quarter imply steady value accumulation for its shareholders.

Restructuring and cost cutting

Meta Platforms' stock gained nearly 8% in Thursday's pre-market trading, suggesting investors are sold on its latest financial results. Much of the optimism stems from the company's announced restructuring, which is anticipated to lead to margin expansion and improved end-market conversion.

The technology giant is on a spending spree, including developing GPU-driven data centers, equipment and networks. Meta realized nearly $7.1 billion in related costs during its first quarter, followed by more than $2 billion in expenses during its second quarter. The company's latest capital expenditure cycle aims to enhance its end-market conversion rate while reducing its labor force to improve profitability.

Although significant cash outflows are in motion, these costs are considered non-core and are not deemed damaging to the business. Meta's restructuring is a sign of staying with the times while enhancing efficiency. Investors will likely receive higher residual value if the desired outcomes are achieved.

Guru trades

Although guru trades should be considered with a pinch of salt, the metric often provides a valuable indicator of a stock's health as it reveals the outlook of leading investors.

Although Meta's fundamentals are robust, the stock has been a net sell on Wall Street since the turn of the year, with the likes of Steven Romick (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) all deciding to either cash out or reduce their exposure.

The company's latest financial results might induce a buying spree from Wall Street's finest investors. However, tangible results remain to be seen.

Valuation

Meta's second-quarter earnings per share figure of $2.89 translates into a trailing 12-month earnings of $8.24 per share. Based on Wednesday's closing market price, the stock has a price-earnings ratio of 36.23, 56% higher than its five-year average and 162% higher than the sector average.

A year-to-date surge in technology stock prices has expanded sector price-earnings ratios, and Meta's situation is no different. As such, I deem the stock's current valuation a risk, especially considering the disinflationary environment's potential effect on its nominal earnings.

Technical analysis

A technical vantage point of Meta sings from the same hymn sheet. The company's intermediate relative strength index ratios are above 70, meaning the stock is theoretically overbought.

Although its short-term relative strength numbers are in better shape than its intermediate numbers, the relative strength index is often unreliable when used for short-term forecasts.

Final word

Meta Platforms' second-quarter results illustrate its resilience and convey a potential increase in efficiency.

Data suggests the technology giant's end market is expanding, with opportunities arising for up-selling. Moreover, an ongoing restructuring is expected to reduce costs while enhancing the company's end-market conversion rate.

However, although its fundamentals are robust, Meta's valuation is of concern, substantiated by a worrisome technical analysis.