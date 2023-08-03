Insights into Clio Asset Management LLC's Q2 2023 13F Filing

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As a financial writer for gurufocus.com, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by

Clio Asset Management LLC . Before we delve into the details, let's take a moment to understand the investment philosophy of this esteemed asset management firm.

Clio Asset Management LLC is a renowned investment firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its strategic investment approach, which is rooted in rigorous research, disciplined risk management, and a long-term perspective. Clio's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. The firm's approach is characterized by a blend of both quantitative and qualitative analysis, which allows it to make informed investment decisions.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's portfolio at the end of the quarter, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and performance.

The 13F filing reveals that Clio's portfolio contained 11 stocks, with a total value of $108,000,000. This figure is a testament to the firm's robust portfolio management and its ability to create value for its clients.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were ORLY (16.57%), CDW (13.10%), and SHW (11.55%). These stocks represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Clio's confidence in these companies' potential for growth and value creation.

Interestingly, the 13F filing also reveals that Clio made no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy. It also suggests that Clio is not swayed by short-term market fluctuations, but rather focuses on the long-term growth potential of its investments.

In conclusion, Clio Asset Management LLC's 13F filing for Q2 2023 provides a fascinating glimpse into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, coupled with its disciplined approach to risk management, is clearly reflected in its portfolio. With a total portfolio value of $108,000,000 and no stock trades in the quarter, Clio continues to demonstrate its commitment to long-term value creation for its clients.

As we continue to monitor the financial landscape, we look forward to bringing you more insights into the investment strategies of leading asset management firms like Clio. Stay tuned for more updates and analyses.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.