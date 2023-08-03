As a financial writer for gurufocus.com, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by Clio Asset Management LLC . Before we delve into the details, let's take a moment to understand the investment philosophy of this esteemed asset management firm.

Clio Asset Management LLC is a renowned investment firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its strategic investment approach, which is rooted in rigorous research, disciplined risk management, and a long-term perspective. Clio's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential. The firm's approach is characterized by a blend of both quantitative and qualitative analysis, which allows it to make informed investment decisions.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's portfolio at the end of the quarter, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and performance.

The 13F filing reveals that Clio's portfolio contained 11 stocks, with a total value of $108,000,000. This figure is a testament to the firm's robust portfolio management and its ability to create value for its clients.

Delving deeper into the portfolio, we find that the top holdings were ORLY (16.57%), CDW (13.10%), and SHW (11.55%). These stocks represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating Clio's confidence in these companies' potential for growth and value creation.

Interestingly, the 13F filing also reveals that Clio made no stock trades in the second quarter of 2023. This could be interpreted as a sign of the firm's confidence in its current holdings and its long-term investment strategy. It also suggests that Clio is not swayed by short-term market fluctuations, but rather focuses on the long-term growth potential of its investments.

In conclusion, Clio Asset Management LLC's 13F filing for Q2 2023 provides a fascinating glimpse into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio management. The firm's focus on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, coupled with its disciplined approach to risk management, is clearly reflected in its portfolio. With a total portfolio value of $108,000,000 and no stock trades in the quarter, Clio continues to demonstrate its commitment to long-term value creation for its clients.

As we continue to monitor the financial landscape, we look forward to bringing you more insights into the investment strategies of leading asset management firms like Clio. Stay tuned for more updates and analyses.