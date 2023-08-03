As a financial stock market writer for gurufocus.com, I am thrilled to bring you an in-depth analysis of the recent 13F filing by Arcataur Capital Management LLC . This Milwaukee-based investment management firm is renowned for its disciplined, long-term investment approach, focusing on capital preservation and growth. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that the market often misprices securities, providing opportunities for savvy investors to capitalize on these discrepancies. By conducting rigorous fundamental analysis and maintaining a diversified portfolio, Arcataur aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

Now, let's delve into the details of Arcataur's 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. This report provides a snapshot of the firm's equity holdings, offering valuable insights into its investment strategy and market sentiment.

The 13F filing reveals that Arcataur's portfolio comprised 95 stocks, with a total value of $244 million. This figure represents a significant amount of capital under management, underscoring the firm's influence in the financial markets. However, it's not just the sheer size of the portfolio that's noteworthy. The composition of the portfolio, particularly the top holdings, provides a window into the investment guru's strategic thinking.

The top three holdings in Arcataur's portfolio were IVV, IJR, and IJH, accounting for 25.39%, 14.43%, and 8.59% of the portfolio, respectively. These holdings are all exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are investment funds traded on stock exchanges, much like individual stocks. ETFs offer a way for investors to buy a diversified collection of securities in a single transaction, providing exposure to a wide range of assets while mitigating the risk associated with individual securities.

The IVV, or the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, tracks the performance of the S&P 500, offering broad exposure to large-cap U.S. stocks. This ETF is a popular choice among investors seeking to replicate the performance of the U.S. equity market. Arcataur's substantial allocation to IVV suggests a bullish stance on the U.S. large-cap sector.

The IJR, or the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, and the IJH, or the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, track the performance of small and mid-cap U.S. stocks, respectively. These ETFs offer exposure to companies with smaller market capitalizations, which often have higher growth potential than their large-cap counterparts. Arcataur's significant investments in IJR and IJH indicate a balanced approach, combining the stability of large-cap stocks with the growth potential of smaller companies.

Interestingly, the 13F filing shows that Arcataur made no stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This lack of activity aligns with the firm's long-term investment philosophy, suggesting a confidence in its current portfolio composition and a belief in the long-term prospects of its holdings. It also reflects a disciplined approach to investing, resisting the temptation to react to short-term market fluctuations and maintaining a steady course towards long-term objectives.

In conclusion, Arcataur Capital Management LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing paints a picture of a well-diversified portfolio, with a balanced mix of large, mid, and small-cap U.S. stocks. The firm's investment strategy, as reflected in its top holdings and lack of trading activity, is consistent with its philosophy of capitalizing on market mispricings through rigorous analysis and long-term investing. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how this strategy unfolds in the face of evolving market conditions.