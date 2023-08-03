Before we delve into the recent 13F filing of Michael S. Ryan, Inc., let's take a moment to understand the firm and its investment philosophy. Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is a renowned investment management firm that has carved a niche for itself in the financial world. The firm is known for its disciplined approach to investing, focusing on long-term capital appreciation while minimizing risk. The investment philosophy of Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is rooted in rigorous research, strategic asset allocation, and a keen understanding of market dynamics. The firm believes in the power of diversification and the importance of investing in high-quality assets that can weather market volatility.

Now, let's turn our attention to the firm's recent 13F filing for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The 13F filings provide a snapshot of the firm's holdings, offering insights into its investment strategy and performance. In this quarter, the guru's portfolio contained 52 stocks, with a total value of $107,000,000. This is a testament to the firm's diversified investment approach, which aims to spread risk across a broad range of assets.

The top holdings in the portfolio were SPYV (14.19%), SLYV (10.97%), and MDYV (10.49%). These holdings represent a significant portion of the portfolio, indicating the firm's confidence in these assets. It's worth noting that these are all ETFs, which aligns with the firm's philosophy of diversification and risk management.

Interestingly, the guru had no stock trades in this quarter. This could be interpreted in several ways. On one hand, it could suggest that the firm is satisfied with its current holdings and sees no need for immediate adjustments. On the other hand, it could indicate a cautious approach in response to market conditions. Either way, it underscores the firm's long-term investment strategy, which prioritizes stability and growth over short-term gains.

Let's take a closer look at the top holdings. SPYV, or the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, is a fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index. It's a popular choice among investors seeking exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with a value tilt. The fact that it constitutes the largest portion of the portfolio suggests that the firm sees potential in value stocks, which are typically undervalued by the market and thus offer potential for significant returns.

Next is SLYV, the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. This fund offers exposure to small-cap U.S. companies that are considered undervalued by the market. The allocation to SLYV indicates the firm's belief in the potential of small-cap stocks, which often offer higher growth potential than their large-cap counterparts.

The third-largest holding is MDYV, the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. This fund provides exposure to mid-cap U.S. companies with a value orientation. The investment in MDYV suggests that the firm sees potential in mid-cap stocks, which can offer a balance between the growth potential of small caps and the stability of large caps.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing of Michael S. Ryan, Inc. reflects the firm's commitment to a diversified, long-term investment strategy. The portfolio's focus on value-oriented ETFs across different market caps suggests a balanced approach that seeks to capitalize on market inefficiencies while managing risk. As always, it will be interesting to see how the firm's strategy evolves in response to market dynamics in the coming quarters.