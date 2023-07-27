With a daily gain of 6.88% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.58, Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The question is: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis to answer this question. Keep reading to understand the valuation of Applied Materials.

Company Overview

Applied Materials Inc ( AMAT, Financial) is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It offers materials engineering solutions that help create nearly every chip globally. The firm's systems are applied in almost every major process step, excluding lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect inspection scanning electron microscopes.

As of July 27, 2023, Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) has a stock price of $148.58 and a market cap of $124.8 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $131.7, suggesting a modest overvaluation. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $148.58 per share, Applied Materials' future return might be lower than its business growth due to its relative overvaluation.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, which is worse than 67.85% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Applied Materials' overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Applied Materials has been profitable over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 29.28%, ranking better than 91.78% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The average annual revenue growth of Applied Materials is 23.9%, better than 75.26% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 32.1%, ranking better than 61.56% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Applied Materials' ROIC stands at 33.65, while its WACC is at 13.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.56% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

