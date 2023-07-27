Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Modestly Overvalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

GF stock analysis

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Stock analysis of AMAT
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 6.88% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.58, Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial) presents an interesting case for value investors. The question is: Is the stock modestly overvalued? This article provides an in-depth analysis to answer this question. Keep reading to understand the valuation of Applied Materials.

Company Overview

Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial) is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It offers materials engineering solutions that help create nearly every chip globally. The firm's systems are applied in almost every major process step, excluding lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect inspection scanning electron microscopes.

As of July 27, 2023, Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) has a stock price of $148.58 and a market cap of $124.8 billion. The company's GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $131.7, suggesting a modest overvaluation. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1684587035878227968.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $148.58 per share, Applied Materials' future return might be lower than its business growth due to its relative overvaluation.

1684586976860176384.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Applied Materials has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, which is worse than 67.85% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Applied Materials' overall financial strength at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1684586998599254016.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Applied Materials has been profitable over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 29.28%, ranking better than 91.78% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The average annual revenue growth of Applied Materials is 23.9%, better than 75.26% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 32.1%, ranking better than 61.56% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Applied Materials' ROIC stands at 33.65, while its WACC is at 13.61.

1684587017968549888.png

Conclusion

In summary, Applied Materials (

AMAT, Financial) appears modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 61.56% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Applied Materials stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.