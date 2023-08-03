KLA Corp ( KLAC, Financial) saw a daily gain of 7.05%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 24.52. The question at hand is: Is this stock fairly valued? This article aims to provide an in-depth valuation analysis of KLA (KLAC). Let's delve into the financial aspects of the company and explore its potential value.

Introduction to KLA Corp ( KLAC , Financial)

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a semiconductor's development. With a stock price of $490.15 and a fair value (GF Value) of $473.83, KLA (KLAC) appears to be fairly valued. This assessment is based on its market cap of $67.2 billion and sales of $10.6 billion.

GF Value of KLA

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. This is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, KLA's stock appears to be fairly valued. This estimation is based on the historical multiples at which the stock has traded, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that KLA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength of KLA

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Hence, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. KLA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which ranks worse than 78.74% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks KLA's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth of KLA

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. KLA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $10.6 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $24.52. Its operating margin is 39%, which ranks better than 96.69% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of KLA is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of KLA is 27.8%, which ranks better than 82.16% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 35.9%, which ranks better than 67.14% of companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, KLA's ROIC was 39.47, while its WACC came in at 11.55.

Conclusion

In summary, KLA Corp ( KLAC, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67.14% of companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about KLA stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.