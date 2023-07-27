On July 27, 2023, Western Digital Corp ( WDC, Financial) reported a daily gain of 6.53%, despite a Loss Per Share of 2.19. This prompts the question: Is the stock modestly overvalued? In this article, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis to provide an answer. Read on to gain insights into Western Digital's financial performance and its GF Value.

Introduction to Western Digital

Western Digital Corp ( WDC, Financial) is a leading supplier of data storage solutions, offering both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. The company holds a significant position in the HDD market, forming a practical duopoly with Seagate. Additionally, Western Digital is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs, operating in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

As of July 27, 2023, Western Digital's stock price stands at $41.42, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $31.73. This comparison suggests that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

Understanding the GF Value of Western Digital ( WDC , Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to this methodology, Western Digital appears to be modestly overvalued. The stock's fair value is estimated considering the company's historical multiples, past business growth, and future performance estimates. If the share price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock is likely overvalued and may yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could offer higher future returns.

Financial Strength of Western Digital

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent capital loss. Western Digital's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.31, ranking lower than 82.12% of companies in the Hardware industry. This suggests a fair balance sheet, with GuruFocus ranking Western Digital's financial strength as 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth of Western Digital

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Western Digital has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of 0.61% is lower than 65.63% of companies in the Hardware industry, suggesting only fair profitability.

Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Western Digital's average annual revenue growth is 1.6%, ranking lower than 58.1% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 15.9%, ranking better than 59.76% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC of Western Digital

Return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) are crucial indicators of a company's profitability. The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while the WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For Western Digital, the ROIC is 0.97, and the WACC is 8.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Digital's stock shows signs of being modestly overvalued. The company maintains a fair financial condition and profitability, with its growth ranking better than 59.76% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Western Digital stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

