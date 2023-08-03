Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial) recently saw a day's gain of 6.63%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.06. This has led to speculation regarding the company's valuation. Could it be that Meta Platforms (META) is modestly undervalued? This article presents an in-depth analysis to answer this question. Read on to uncover the intrinsic value of Meta Platforms and the potential it holds for investors.

Company Overview

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, is the world's largest online social network, boasting 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. The company's ecosystem primarily consists of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Over 90% of the firm's total revenue comes from advertising, with more than 45% coming from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $318.36, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $397.57. This discrepancy suggests that Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) may be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) at which the stock has traded. A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth. Future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it's deemed undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this methodology, Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) appears modestly undervalued. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before purchasing its stock. Meta Platforms has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.36, lower than 73.37% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Meta Platforms at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Meta Platforms has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $117.3 billion and an EPS of $8.06 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 23.56% is better than 84.8% of companies in the Interactive Media industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Meta Platforms' 3-year average annual revenue growth is 20.6%, ranking better than 71.48% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.5%, ranking better than 51.15% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, while WACC is the average rate a company is expected to pay to finance its assets. If ROIC is higher than WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. In the past 12 months, Meta Platforms' ROIC was 17.49, while its WACC was 10.17, indicating value creation.

Conclusion

Overall, Meta Platforms ( META, Financial) stock shows signs of being modestly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth prospects place it in a favorable position within the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Meta Platforms stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

