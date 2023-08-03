Is Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Stock Fairly Valued? A GF Value Analysis

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (

STX, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 5.84% and a Loss Per Share of 0.84. This piece aims to answer a crucial question: Is the stock fairly valued? To unravel this, we delve into an in-depth valuation analysis. We invite you to explore the findings with us.

Company Introduction

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage, serves both enterprise and consumer markets. It shares a practical duopoly with its chief rival, Western Digital, both being vertically integrated. With a market capitalization of $12.7 billion and sales of $8.4 billion, Seagate's stock price stands at $61.36, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $55.79. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1684587728114548736.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's ideal fair trading value.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's stock is believed to be fairly valued according to our GF Value Line. This assessment is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and likely to yield poor future returns. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and poised for higher future returns.

1684587672904925184.png

Since Seagate Technology Holdings PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.13, ranking it lower than 92.66% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its overall financial strength is 3 out of 10, indicating a poor financial position.

1684587693247299584.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, tends to be less risky. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 4.79%, it ranks better than 53.9% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its profitability score is 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a crucial factor in valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's average annual revenue growth is 12.6%, ranking better than 73.82% of companies in the Hardware industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.3%, ranking better than 53.12% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's ROIC was 8.97, while its WACC came in at 8.55.

1684587711626739712.png

Conclusion

In summary, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC's stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 53.12% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Seagate Technology Holdings PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

