Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: A Potential Value Trap?

40 minutes ago
On July 27, 2023, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (

NCLH, Financial) saw a daily gain of 5.79%, with a Loss Per Share of 3.44. This raises the question: is the company's stock a potential value trap? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company. We invite you to read on and explore the financial intricacies of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Company Overview

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (

NCLH, Financial) is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths, operating over 62,000 across 30 ships. Its brands include Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas, offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. As of May 2022, the company had redeployed its entire fleet. With seven passenger vessels on order through 2028, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Before the pandemic, Norwegian sailed to around 500 global destinations. Despite these impressive credentials, the company's stock price of $21.97 significantly deviates from its GF Value of $58.97, suggesting a potential value trap.

1684587797010186240.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that indicates a stock's intrinsic value. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and likely to yield poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued, promising higher future returns. For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the current price suggests a potential value trap.

1684587743956434944.png

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial health pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Key indicators like the cash-to-debt ratio can provide insights into a company's financial strength. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, ranking lower than 88.69% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This suggests that the company's financial strength is poor.

1684587764466581504.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies generally carries less risk. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years. However, its operating margin of -13.87% is worse than 78.55% of companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Furthermore, the company's average annual revenue growth of -27.2% ranks lower than 85.55% of companies in the industry. These indicators suggest that the company's profitability and growth are fair, but not exceptional.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. However, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's ROIC of -4.21 is less than its WACC of 10.3, indicating suboptimal value creation.

1684587780572708864.png

Potential Value Trap

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's stock might be a value trap due to the company's poor financial health and fair profitability. The company's Altman Z-score of -0.34 suggests an increased bankruptcy risk, as scores above 2.99 usually indicate a safer financial position. Additionally, the company's 5-year revenue per share growth rate is at a negative 32%, indicating a decline in revenue.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

