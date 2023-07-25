Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op Robert Desantis Sells 2,535 Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc

On July 25, 2023, Robert Desantis, EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op of Intuitive Surgical Inc (

ISRG, Financial), sold 2,535 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Who is Robert Desantis?

Robert Desantis is the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy & Corporate Operations Officer at Intuitive Surgical Inc. He plays a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operational activities.

About Intuitive Surgical Inc

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a leading global technology company that specializes in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical System enables surgeons to perform complex procedures with a high degree of precision and control. Intuitive Surgical's innovative technology has revolutionized the field of surgery, improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery times.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Robert Desantis has sold a total of 17,201 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at Intuitive Surgical Inc, which has seen 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The relationship between insider trading activity and stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects. In this case, the consistent selling activity by insiders, including Robert Desantis, could suggest that they believe the stock is currently overvalued or that they expect the company's performance to decline in the future.

Valuation

On the day of Robert Desantis's recent sell, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading at $323.26, giving the company a market cap of $115.1 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio is 82.10, significantly higher than the industry median of 30.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued compared to its peers and its own historical performance.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is fairly valued. With a price of $323.26 and a GuruFocus Value of $354.13, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

In conclusion, while the insider selling activity and high price-earnings ratio may raise some concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should carefully consider these factors and conduct further research before making investment decisions.

