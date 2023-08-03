NVIDIA Corp (NVDA): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

NVIDIA Corp (

NVDA, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $471.05, with a market cap of $1.16 trillion. Over the past four weeks, the stock has seen a gain of 12.11%, and today it has further increased by 3.64%. According to the GF Score, NVIDIA has a score of 82 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This article will delve into the components of the GF Score and analyze NVIDIA's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum ranks.

1684631147402756096.png

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures a company's financial situation based on its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. NVIDIA's Financial Strength Rank is 7 out of 10. The company's interest coverage is 17.29, indicating a low debt burden. Its debt to revenue ratio is 0.47, suggesting a healthy financial situation. Furthermore, NVIDIA's Altman Z-Score is 35.58, indicating a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. NVIDIA's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin is 17.37%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5, indicating a healthy profitability. Moreover, NVIDIA has consistently been profitable over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's revenue and profitability growth. NVIDIA's Growth Rank is also a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 25.70%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 34.50%, indicating robust growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. NVIDIA's GF Value Rank is 1 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently overvalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. NVIDIA's Momentum Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating a relatively low momentum in the stock price.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the semiconductor industry, NVIDIA's GF Score of 82 is slightly lower than Broadcom Inc (

AVGO, Financial) with a GF Score of 83, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial) with a GF Score of 93, and Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial) with a GF Score of 94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA's overall performance based on its GF Score and ranks is commendable. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, and robust growth contribute to its good outperformance potential. However, investors should be cautious of the stock's current overvaluation and relatively low momentum. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

