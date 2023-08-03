GF Score Analysis: Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a leading player in the interactive media industry. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $315.35, with a market capitalization of $804.17 billion. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 92 out of 100, which indicates a high outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum.

1684634113727791104.png

Financial Strength Analysis

META's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's interest coverage ratio is 43.82, suggesting that META can comfortably meet its interest expenses. Furthermore, its debt to revenue ratio is 0.24, indicating a manageable debt burden. The Altman Z score of 9.47 further confirms the company's financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, reflecting its high profitability. META's operating margin is 23.56%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a healthy financial situation. Despite a negative trend in the operating margin over the past five years, the company has consistently been profitable over the past decade, with a predictability rank of 3.

Growth Rank Analysis

META's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, reflecting strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 26.50%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 20.60%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 15.40%, indicating a steady increase in its business operations.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank Analysis

META's Momentum Rank is 3 out of 10, indicating a relatively low momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's price performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Baidu Inc (

BIDU, Financial) with a GF Score of 81, Twitter Inc (TWTR, Financial) with a GF Score of 62, and DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) with a GF Score of 21, META stands out with its high GF Score of 92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, META's overall GF Score of 92 suggests a high potential for outperformance. The company's strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and relative momentum make it an attractive investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

