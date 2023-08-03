GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

23 minutes ago
Applied Materials Inc (

AMAT, Financial) is a leading player in the Semiconductors industry. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $146.79, with a market cap of $123.27 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 5.59% today and a 1.37% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and other key financial metrics to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance and potential.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. Applied Materials Inc boasts a GF Score of 97/100, indicating the highest outperformance potential. This score suggests that the company's stock is likely to generate higher returns than those with lower GF Scores.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. Applied Materials Inc has a Financial Strength Rank of 8/10, indicating a strong financial position. The company's high interest coverage of 24.92 and low debt to revenue ratio of 0.23 contribute to this rank. Additionally, its Altman Z score of 8.86 suggests a low probability of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. Applied Materials Inc has a Profitability Rank of 10/10, the highest possible score. This is due to its impressive operating margin of 29.28%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Applied Materials Inc has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth prospects. This is supported by its 5-year revenue growth rate of 16.50% and 3-year revenue growth rate of 23.90%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Applied Materials Inc has a GF Value Rank of 5/10, suggesting a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Applied Materials Inc has a Momentum Rank of 9/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock price.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Applied Materials Inc holds its ground. Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial) has a similar GF Score of 97, while KLA Corp (KLAC, Financial) and Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial) have GF Scores of 94 and 90, respectively. This comparison further underscores the strong performance and potential of Applied Materials Inc.

In conclusion, the analysis of Applied Materials Inc's GF Score and other key financial metrics suggests a strong financial position, high profitability, robust growth prospects, fair valuation, and strong momentum. These factors make it a compelling choice for investors.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
