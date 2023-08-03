GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial) is a leading player in the semiconductor industry, with a market capitalization of $93.76 billion. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $697.95, marking an 8.65% gain for the day and an 8.66% increase over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is reflected in its GF Score of 97 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance.

Financial Strength: A Solid Foundation

LRCX's Financial Strength rank is 8 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. The company's high interest coverage of 31.37 and low debt to revenue ratio of 0.27 contribute to this strong ranking. Additionally, the company's Altman Z-Score of 8.89 further underscores its financial stability.

Profitability Rank: Consistent and High

The company's Profitability Rank stands at a perfect 10 out of 10. This is due to its impressive operating margin of 30.97%, a Piotroski F-Score of 6, and a consistent profitability trend over the past 10 years. The company's predictability rank of 4.5 further enhances its profitability credentials.

Growth Rank: A Rising Star

LRCX's Growth Rank is also a perfect 10 out of 10, reflecting its strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 21.30%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 26.60%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate stands at 24.80%, indicating a consistent growth in the company's business operations.

GF Value Rank: Fairly Valued

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank: Strong Momentum

LRCX's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's strong performance over the past year.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the semiconductor industry, LRCX holds its ground. KLA Corp (

KLAC, Financial) has a GF Score of 94, Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) matches LRCX with a GF Score of 97, and Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial) trails behind with a GF Score of 90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lam Research Corp (

LRCX, Financial) presents a compelling investment opportunity with its strong financial strength, high profitability, robust growth, fair valuation, and strong momentum. Its impressive GF Score of 97 out of 100 suggests a high potential for outperformance, making it a stock worth considering for value investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
