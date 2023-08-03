GF Score Analysis: A Deep Dive into IDEX Corp's Performance

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we turn our focus to IDEX Corp (

IEX, Financial), a prominent player in the Industrial Products sector. With a market capitalization of $16.6 billion and a current stock price of $219.65, IDEX Corp has seen a 3.62% gain today and a 4.62% increase over the past four weeks. The company's impressive performance is further reflected in its GF Score of 92 out of 100, indicating a high outperformance potential. This article will delve into the factors contributing to IDEX Corp's high GF Score, comparing it with its competitors, and discussing its potential future performance.

1684639921534402560.png

Financial Strength: A Pillar of IDEX Corp's Performance

The Financial Strength of a company is a crucial determinant of its GF Score. IDEX Corp boasts a Financial Strength Rank of 7 out of 10, indicating a robust financial situation. This rank is influenced by factors such as its Interest Coverage of 17.58, a Debt to Revenue ratio of 0.49, and an Altman Z-Score of 6.13. These figures suggest that IDEX Corp is well-positioned to manage its debt burden and maintain its financial stability.

Profitability Rank: A Testament to IDEX Corp's Earnings Power

IDEX Corp's Profitability Rank stands at an impressive 9 out of 10. This high rank is a testament to the company's consistent profitability, as evidenced by its Operating Margin of 23.77%, a Piotroski F-Score of 7, and a 10-year profitability consistency. The company's upward trend in operating margin over the past five years further bolsters its profitability rank.

Growth Rank: Reflecting IDEX Corp's Expansion Trajectory

The Growth Rank of IDEX Corp is 8 out of 10, reflecting a strong growth trajectory in terms of revenue and profitability. This rank is influenced by a 5-year revenue growth rate of 6.00%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 8.70%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 7.60%. These figures indicate that IDEX Corp has been successful in expanding its operations and improving its bottom line.

GF Value Rank: Assessing IDEX Corp's Valuation

The GF Value Rank of IDEX Corp is 7 out of 10, suggesting that the company is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric that takes into account historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on past returns, growth, and future business performance estimates.

Momentum Rank: Capturing IDEX Corp's Stock Price Performance

IDEX Corp's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting the company's strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, capturing the company's stock price performance over the past 12 months.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its competitors in the Industrial Products sector, IDEX Corp holds its ground with a GF Score of 92. Graco Inc (

GGG, Financial) has a GF Score of 87, Nordson Corp (NDSN, Financial) scores 90, and Dover Corp (DOV, Financial) has a GF Score of 86. This comparison underscores IDEX Corp's strong performance and potential for future growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IDEX Corp's high GF Score of 92 reflects its strong financial strength, consistent profitability, robust growth, reasonable valuation, and impressive stock price performance. Given these factors, IDEX Corp presents a promising investment opportunity with high outperformance potential. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.