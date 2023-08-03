Tractor Supply Co (TSCO): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tractor Supply Co (

TSCO, Financial), a leading player in the Retail - Cyclical industry, has been making waves in the stock market. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $223.13, with a market cap of $24.45 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.01% today and a slight increase of 0.10% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 97/100, a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. The GF Score is a crucial tool for investors, as it provides a holistic view of a company's financial health, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

Financial Strength Analysis

Tractor Supply Co's Financial Strength Rank stands at 6/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, taking into account its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. TSCO's interest coverage is 39.60, indicating a low debt burden. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 0.33, suggesting a healthy balance between debt and revenue. Furthermore, its Altman Z-Score of 5.26 indicates a low risk of bankruptcy.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is a perfect 10/10. This rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. TSCO's Operating Margin is 9.91%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 8, indicating a healthy financial situation. The company has shown consistent profitability over the past 10 years and has a Predictability Rank of 4.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

Tractor Supply Co's Growth Rank is also 10/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate is 18.40%, and its 3-year revenue growth rate is 22.30%. Additionally, its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 20.70%, indicating robust business operations growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 7/10, determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This proprietary metric is calculated based on historical multiples, an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Tractor Supply Co's Momentum Rank is 10/10, reflecting strong stock price performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Tractor Supply Co holds its ground. Ulta Beauty Inc (

ULTA, Financial) has a GF Score of 97, Genuine Parts Co (GPC, Financial) has a GF Score of 87, and Best Buy Co Inc (BBY, Financial) has a GF Score of 89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co's overall performance, as reflected by its GF Score and individual ranks, is impressive. The company's strong financial health, profitability, growth, value, and momentum suggest potential for future stock performance. However, as with any investment, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making a decision.

1684639985203937280.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.