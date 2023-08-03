Michael S. Ryan, Inc., a renowned investment firm, has recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 through a 13F filing. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and meticulous portfolio management, has a diverse portfolio of 52 stocks, with a total value of $107 million. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in rigorous research, risk management, and a long-term perspective, which has consistently delivered value to its clients.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter ending on June 30, 2023, were SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV. SPYV, an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index, constituted 14.19% of the firm's portfolio. SLYV, another ETF that seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, made up 10.97% of the portfolio. Lastly, MDYV, an ETF that aims to mirror the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index, accounted for 10.49% of the portfolio. These holdings reflect the firm's focus on value investing and its confidence in these specific ETFs.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Michael S. Ryan, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition or a strategic decision to hold onto its investments in anticipation of future gains. It could also be a reflection of the firm's long-term investment approach, which often involves holding onto stocks for extended periods to realize their full potential.

About Michael S. Ryan, Inc.

Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is a respected investment firm with a track record of delivering solid returns to its clients. The firm's investment strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of the financial markets, rigorous research, and a disciplined approach to risk management. The firm's portfolio is diversified across various sectors and asset classes, reflecting its commitment to achieving balanced growth and minimizing risk.

About the Top Holdings

SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV are all ETFs that track different segments of the S&P Index. SPYV focuses on the S&P 500 Value Index, SLYV on the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, and MDYV on the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index. These ETFs offer investors exposure to a broad range of companies, providing diversification and reducing the risk associated with investing in individual stocks. The firm's significant investments in these ETFs underscore its belief in the potential of value investing and its confidence in the performance of these indices.