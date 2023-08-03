Michael S. Ryan, Inc. Releases Q2 2023 13F Report

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Michael S. Ryan, Inc., a renowned investment firm, has recently disclosed its portfolio for the second quarter of 2023 through a 13F filing. The firm, known for its strategic investment approach and meticulous portfolio management, has a diverse portfolio of 52 stocks, with a total value of $107 million. The firm's investment philosophy is grounded in rigorous research, risk management, and a long-term perspective, which has consistently delivered value to its clients.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter ending on June 30, 2023, were SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV. SPYV, an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index, constituted 14.19% of the firm's portfolio. SLYV, another ETF that seeks to replicate the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, made up 10.97% of the portfolio. Lastly, MDYV, an ETF that aims to mirror the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index, accounted for 10.49% of the portfolio. These holdings reflect the firm's focus on value investing and its confidence in these specific ETFs.

No Stock Trades in Q2 2023

Interestingly, Michael S. Ryan, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's satisfaction with its current portfolio composition or a strategic decision to hold onto its investments in anticipation of future gains. It could also be a reflection of the firm's long-term investment approach, which often involves holding onto stocks for extended periods to realize their full potential.

About Michael S. Ryan, Inc.

Michael S. Ryan, Inc. is a respected investment firm with a track record of delivering solid returns to its clients. The firm's investment strategy is rooted in a deep understanding of the financial markets, rigorous research, and a disciplined approach to risk management. The firm's portfolio is diversified across various sectors and asset classes, reflecting its commitment to achieving balanced growth and minimizing risk.

About the Top Holdings

SPYV, SLYV, and MDYV are all ETFs that track different segments of the S&P Index. SPYV focuses on the S&P 500 Value Index, SLYV on the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index, and MDYV on the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index. These ETFs offer investors exposure to a broad range of companies, providing diversification and reducing the risk associated with investing in individual stocks. The firm's significant investments in these ETFs underscore its belief in the potential of value investing and its confidence in the performance of these indices.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.