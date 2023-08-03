ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P., a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc ( HOUS, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the stock's performance and valuation. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 27, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 25, 2023, with ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. reducing its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The firm now holds 9,362,705 shares in the company, representing 23.08% of its portfolio and 8.50% of the company's total shares. The transaction was executed at a price of $8.61 per share. Despite the reduction, the transaction had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio.

Profile of ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.

ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P., based in New York, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 110 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $349 million, with its top holdings including Northern Oil & Gas Inc ( NOG, Financial), Horizon Therapeutics PLC ( HZNP, Financial), RBC Bearings Inc ( RBC, Financial), Anywhere Real Estate Inc ( HOUS, Financial), and Insight Acquisition Corp ( INAQ, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Energy and Real Estate.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc

Anywhere Real Estate Inc ( HOUS, Financial), a US-based company, offers integrated real estate services. The company operates through several divisions, including Anywhere Brands (Franchise Group), Anywhere Advisors (Owned Brokerage Group), and Anywhere Integrated Services (Title Group). The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Owned Brokerage Group segment. The company's market capitalization stands at $907.861 million.

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of July 27, 2023, Anywhere Real Estate Inc's stock price is $8.22. The company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that the company is at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is $12.31, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued. However, the GF Valuation warns of a possible value trap, advising investors to think twice. The stock has seen a decrease of 4.53% since the transaction and a significant decrease of 74.98% since its IPO in 2012. However, the stock has gained 26.07% year-to-date.

Stock Rankings and Scores

Anywhere Real Estate Inc has a GF Score of 72/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 6/10, and 4/10 respectively. The stock's F Score is 3, and its Z Score is 0.01, with a cash to debt ratio of 0.05.

Stock's Position in the Industry

In the Real Estate industry, Anywhere Real Estate Inc has an interest coverage of 0.38. The company's ROE and ROA are -27.33 and -7.88 respectively. The company has seen a decrease in gross margin growth (-4.20) and operating margin growth (-10.80), but a positive 3-year revenue growth of 5.70%.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other investment gurus also hold shares in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The largest guru holder is Southeastern Asset Management, while Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss also have a stake in the company.

In conclusion, ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P.'s recent transaction has reduced its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc, but the firm remains a significant shareholder. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio is minimal, but it's worth noting for investors interested in the Real Estate sector.