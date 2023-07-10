On July 10, 2023, the TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant acquisition of 7,994,838 shares in Crescent Energy Co ( CRGY, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for both the firm and Crescent Energy Co.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio), based in Austin, Texas, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Vanguard S&P 500 ETF( VOO, Financial), Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc( GOOGL, Financial), and Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial). With a total equity of $14.89 billion, the firm has a significant presence in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Details of the Transaction

The firm purchased 7,994,838 shares of Crescent Energy Co at a price of $10.66 per share. This transaction has increased the firm's holdings in Crescent Energy Co to a total of 7,994,838 shares, representing 0.57% of the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 10.50% stake in Crescent Energy Co.

Overview of Crescent Energy Co

Crescent Energy Co, based in the USA, is an independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of assets across the lower 48 states. The company operates in various segments, including Midstream and other, Natural gas, Natural gas liquids, and Oil. With a market cap of $859.475 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $11.315, representing a gain of 6.14% since the transaction. However, the stock has seen a decline of 25.07% since its IPO on December 8, 2021.

Financial Health and Performance of Crescent Energy Co

Crescent Energy Co's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 4/10 and profitability rank of 5/10. However, the company's growth rank is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's F score stands at 8, indicating a healthy financial condition, while its Z score of 0.97 suggests some financial risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not applicable due to insufficient data.

Crescent Energy Co's Performance in the Oil & Gas Industry

In the Oil & Gas industry, Crescent Energy Co has a ROE of 13.52 and a ROA of 1.66. However, the company has seen a decline in revenue and EBITDA growth over the past three years, with rates of -10.50% and -10.80% respectively.

Implications of the Transaction

The acquisition of Crescent Energy Co shares by TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio) could potentially diversify the firm's portfolio and provide exposure to the energy sector. However, the transaction's impact on Crescent Energy Co's stock performance remains to be seen. Given the firm's significant stake in the company, any future decisions by the firm could influence the stock's performance.

Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 27, 2023, and are subject to change.