TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS Acquires Stake in Crescent Energy Co

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 10, 2023, the

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, made a significant acquisition of 7,994,838 shares in Crescent Energy Co (CRGY, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the involved parties, and the potential implications for both the firm and Crescent Energy Co.

Profile of TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio)

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio), based in Austin, Texas, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Vanguard S&P 500 ETF(VOO, Financial), Apple Inc(AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Alphabet Inc(GOOGL, Financial), and Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial). With a total equity of $14.89 billion, the firm has a significant presence in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1684663394679914496.png

Details of the Transaction

The firm purchased 7,994,838 shares of Crescent Energy Co at a price of $10.66 per share. This transaction has increased the firm's holdings in Crescent Energy Co to a total of 7,994,838 shares, representing 0.57% of the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 10.50% stake in Crescent Energy Co.

Overview of Crescent Energy Co

Crescent Energy Co, based in the USA, is an independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of assets across the lower 48 states. The company operates in various segments, including Midstream and other, Natural gas, Natural gas liquids, and Oil. With a market cap of $859.475 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $11.315, representing a gain of 6.14% since the transaction. However, the stock has seen a decline of 25.07% since its IPO on December 8, 2021. 1684663377814618112.png

Financial Health and Performance of Crescent Energy Co

Crescent Energy Co's financial health is reflected in its balance sheet rank of 4/10 and profitability rank of 5/10. However, the company's growth rank is currently not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's F score stands at 8, indicating a healthy financial condition, while its Z score of 0.97 suggests some financial risk. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not applicable due to insufficient data.

Crescent Energy Co's Performance in the Oil & Gas Industry

In the Oil & Gas industry, Crescent Energy Co has a ROE of 13.52 and a ROA of 1.66. However, the company has seen a decline in revenue and EBITDA growth over the past three years, with rates of -10.50% and -10.80% respectively.

Implications of the Transaction

The acquisition of Crescent Energy Co shares by

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS (Trades, Portfolio) could potentially diversify the firm's portfolio and provide exposure to the energy sector. However, the transaction's impact on Crescent Energy Co's stock performance remains to be seen. Given the firm's significant stake in the company, any future decisions by the firm could influence the stock's performance.

Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of July 27, 2023, and are subject to change.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.