VR Advisory Services Ltd's Recent Transaction in Onyx Acquisition Co I

2 hours ago
VR Advisory Services Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, recently executed a transaction involving Onyx Acquisition Co I (ONYXU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 21, 2023, with

VR Advisory Services Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in Onyx Acquisition Co I. Despite the reduction, the transaction did not result in any change in the firm's shareholding, as no shares were traded. The transaction was executed at a price of $10.95 per share. However, the transaction had no impact on the firm's portfolio, as the position of Onyx Acquisition Co I in the portfolio remains at 0%.

Profile of VR Advisory Services Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)

VR Advisory Services Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) is a well-established investment firm based in George Town, Grand Cayman. The firm currently holds 65 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $276 million. Its top holdings include iShares MSCI Brazil ETF(EWZ, Financial), Air Lease Corp(AL, Financial), Pampa Energia SA(PAM, Financial), Cannae Holdings Inc(CNNE, Financial), and Hertz Global Holdings Inc(HTZ, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Industrials and Utilities sectors. 1684663459599351808.png

Overview of Onyx Acquisition Co I

Onyx Acquisition Co I, based in the USA, is a blank check company. It was formed with the primary purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company went public on November 3, 2021, and its current stock price is $10.95. Since its IPO, the company's stock has seen an 8.63% increase. 1684663442570477568.png

Analysis of Onyx Acquisition Co I's Financials

Onyx Acquisition Co I has a PE percentage of 149.82, indicating that the company is profitable. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation cannot be evaluated. The company's GF score is 19/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 5/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively.

Onyx Acquisition Co I's Industry Position

Onyx Acquisition Co I operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's ROE and ROA ranks are 347 and 325 respectively, and it has a cash to debt ratio of 0.67, ranking 474 in this aspect.

Onyx Acquisition Co I's Performance Metrics

The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 92.63, 74.47, and 65.68 respectively. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 3.09 and 6.16 respectively. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank and Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank are 284 and 221 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

VR Advisory Services Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Onyx Acquisition Co I does not significantly impact the firm's portfolio due to the absence of share change. Onyx Acquisition Co I, despite being a relatively new player in the market, has shown a positive performance since its IPO. However, its low GF score and ranks in various aspects suggest potential challenges in future performance. As always, investors are advised to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
