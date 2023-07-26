Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Stake in PIMCO Energy &amp; Tactical Credit Opportunities

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 26, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 44,028 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance and valuation of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 26, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 44,028 shares of NRGX to its portfolio. The trade was executed at a price of $16.46 per share, resulting in a 0.78% change in the trade. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the trade and increased the firm's total holdings in NRGX to 5,683,006 shares, representing 1.79% of the firm's portfolio and 12.71% of NRGX's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm with a focus on Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, spread across 762 stocks. 1684663538565513216.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (

NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of July 27, 2023, the company's market cap stands at $733.639 million, and its current stock price is $16.41. 1684663520987185152.png

Performance and Valuation of the Traded Stock

NRGX has a PE Percentage of 4.87, indicating its profitability. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank are 4/10, 2/10, and 0/10, respectively.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

NRGX has a Momentum Rank of 10/10, indicating strong momentum. The stock's F Score is 2, suggesting poor financial health. The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 88.34, 78.99, and 73.03, respectively, indicating overbought conditions.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of NRGX shares could be a strategic move considering the stock's strong momentum. However, the stock's moderate GF Score and low F Score suggest potential risks. Investors should closely monitor the stock's performance and the firm's future transactions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.