On July 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust ( GNT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the performance and financial health of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) add 327,811 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to its portfolio, a change of 51.14%. The shares were acquired at a price of $5.23 each. This move had a 0.03% impact on the guru's portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 968,876 shares, which represents 0.1% of its portfolio. The firm now holds a 5.40% stake in the traded stock.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust ( GNT, Financial) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and options premiums. It invests in various sectors such as metals and mining, energy and energy services, specialty chemicals, agriculture, healthcare, machinery, food and beverage, and others. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $91.348 million. The current price of the stock is $5.17, with a PE percentage of 18.73. However, according to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a GF Value of 3.23 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.60.

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has seen a -1.15% change in price. Since its IPO, the stock has decreased by -26.14%, and its year-to-date price change ratio stands at -0.19. The stock has a GF Score of 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. It ranks 7/10 in balance sheet, 3/10 in profitability, 0/10 in growth, 1/10 in GF Value, and 8/10 in momentum. The stock has an F Score of 3 and a Z Score of 0.00.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates in the Asset Management industry and has a cash to debt rank of 1. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 5.34 and 3.98, respectively, with ranks of 495 and 430. The company has not seen any growth in gross margin or operating margin.

Growth of the Traded Stock

Over the past three years, the company's revenue has decreased by -27.20%, and its earnings have decreased by -34.60%. The company's revenue growth rank stands at 718. The company's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Momentum of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day stand at 67.46, 65.34, and 62.38, respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -6.39, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 10.18. The stock's RSI 14 Day rank is 1359, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 900.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares has slightly increased its stake in the company. However, the traded stock's performance and financial health indicate that it may not significantly impact the guru's portfolio in the near future. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 27, 2023.