Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

2 hours ago
Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has acquired a significant stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the transaction, the profiles of both the guru firm and the traded company, as well as an analysis of the stock's performance and valuation.

Profile: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around identifying undervalued assets and capitalizing on market inefficiencies. As of the transaction date, the firm holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Transaction Details

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 9073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $31.84 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in the company to 2,356,800 shares. This transaction had a 0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and increased its position in the traded stock to 18.43%.

Profile: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

EMO, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company's primary objective is to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $400.051 million.

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of the transaction date, the stock's price was $31.29, with a PE percentage of 2.79. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio stands at 13.41%, while its price change since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 10, 2011, is -66.91%. The stock's GF Score is 40/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 4/10, 2/10, and 0/10 respectively, while its momentum rank is 10/10.

Stock Financial Health and Industry Position

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 34.07% and 23.49% respectively. The company's RSI 14 Day Rank is 1584, while its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 1043.

Conclusion

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc represents a strategic investment decision. The transaction has increased the firm's exposure to the Asset Management industry and added a potentially valuable asset to its portfolio. However, given the stock's poor future performance potential and low growth rank, it will be interesting to see how this investment plays out in the long run.

