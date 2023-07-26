Sea Otter Advisors LLC Acquires Stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp

2 hours ago
Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, recently made a significant acquisition in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The transaction, which took place on July 26, 2023, saw the firm purchase 146,660 shares in the company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and BlueRiver Acquisition Corp, and analyze the potential implications of this investment.

Details of the Transaction

On July 26, 2023,

Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) bought 146,660 shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp at a price of $10.7 per share. This transaction increased the firm's holdings in the company by 10000.00%, making it a significant addition to their portfolio. The purchase had an impact of 0.8% on the firm's portfolio and increased their total holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp to 5.22%.

Profile of Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 107 Grand Street, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 259 stocks, with a total equity of $196 million. Their top holdings include Tesla Inc(TSLA, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp(OXY.WS, Financial), OCA Acquisition Corp(OCAX, Financial), Talon 1 Acquisition Corp(TOAC, Financial), and Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I(IVCB, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Energy sectors. The recent acquisition of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp shares aligns with their investment strategy, further diversifying their portfolio.1684664534477832192.png

Overview of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (

BLUA.U, Financial) is a US-based blank check company. It was formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company went public on January 29, 2021. As of July 27, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $10.66. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The company's year-to-date price change ratio is 5.75%, and its GF Score stands at 24/100.1684664516572348416.png

Analysis of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp's Financial Health

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp's financial health is evaluated based on various factors. The company's balance sheet rank is 6/10, profitability rank is 3/10, and growth rank is 0/10. The company's F Score is 4, indicating average financial health. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.02, and its interest coverage is 10000.00. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 1.97%, and its return on assets (ROA) is 1.87%.

Evaluation of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp's Stock Performance

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp's stock performance is evaluated based on various indicators. The company's RSI 5 Day is 98.31, RSI 9 Day is 83.88, and RSI 14 Day is 69.59. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 3.37, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 5.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Sea Otter Advisors LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp shares is a significant addition to their portfolio. The transaction aligns with the firm's investment strategy and further diversifies their holdings. The acquisition also presents potential growth opportunities for BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
