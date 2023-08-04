Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's portfolio comprised 45 stocks, with a total value of $155 million. The top holdings were SCHX, SCHG, and SCHV, accounting for 15.03%, 13.65%, and 11.26% of the portfolio, respectively. Notably, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter.

About Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc.

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. is a distinguished investment firm that specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. The firm is committed to helping its clients achieve their financial goals through a disciplined and strategic approach to investing. It focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation, leveraging its expertise in asset allocation, risk management, and portfolio diversification.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 was diversified across 45 stocks, with a total value of $155 million. The top three holdings were SCHX, SCHG, and SCHV, representing 15.03%, 13.65%, and 11.26% of the portfolio, respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, focusing on stocks that offer potential for long-term growth and stability.

1684722808938037248.png

Investment Activity

Interestingly, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing, which emphasizes holding onto quality stocks for the long term rather than frequent trading.

Conclusion

The Q2 2023 13F filing of Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. With a focus on long-term growth and capital preservation, the firm's portfolio reflects a strategic and disciplined approach to investing. As the firm continues to navigate the financial markets, it will be interesting to see how its portfolio evolves in the coming quarters.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.