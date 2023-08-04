Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc., a renowned investment firm, recently submitted their 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm's portfolio comprised 45 stocks, with a total value of $155 million. The top holdings were SCHX, SCHG, and SCHV, accounting for 15.03%, 13.65%, and 11.26% of the portfolio, respectively. Notably, the firm did not engage in any stock trades during this quarter.

About Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc.

Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. is a distinguished investment firm that specializes in providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. The firm is committed to helping its clients achieve their financial goals through a disciplined and strategic approach to investing. It focuses on long-term growth and capital preservation, leveraging its expertise in asset allocation, risk management, and portfolio diversification.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 was diversified across 45 stocks, with a total value of $155 million. The top three holdings were SCHX, SCHG, and SCHV, representing 15.03%, 13.65%, and 11.26% of the portfolio, respectively. These holdings reflect the firm's strategic investment approach, focusing on stocks that offer potential for long-term growth and stability.

Investment Activity

Interestingly, Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. did not engage in any stock trades during the second quarter of 2023. This could be indicative of the firm's confidence in its current portfolio composition and its long-term investment strategy. It also underscores the firm's disciplined approach to investing, which emphasizes holding onto quality stocks for the long term rather than frequent trading.

Conclusion

The Q2 2023 13F filing of Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group, Inc. provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategy and portfolio composition. With a focus on long-term growth and capital preservation, the firm's portfolio reflects a strategic and disciplined approach to investing. As the firm continues to navigate the financial markets, it will be interesting to see how its portfolio evolves in the coming quarters.