Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), the renowned business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft, has recently made a significant investment in Mexico Fund Inc. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment philosophy, and the traded company's profile. The transaction details, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information are all based on the data provided by GuruFocus.

Transaction Details

On July 17, 2023,

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) acquired 784,830 shares in Mexico Fund Inc (MXF, Financial), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The shares were purchased at a price of $17.55 each. This transaction has increased the guru's holdings in the company by 100%, making it 0.04% of his total portfolio. The guru now holds a 5.20% stake in the company.

Guru's Profile

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) is widely recognized as one of the world's most intelligent businessmen. He co-founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen and led it to become one of the world's largest software developers. Gates was the world's richest man for 15 consecutive years, thanks to the success of Microsoft. The portfolio we track here before June 2009 is called Cascade Investment, which is the personal portfolio of Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio). Since June 2009, the portfolio we track is for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. The trust's investments are managed by an outside team of portfolio managers, guided by Bill and Melinda Gates in voting proxies consistent with the principles of good governance and good management. The guru's top holdings include Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway Inc(BRK.B, Financial), Caterpillar Inc(CAT, Financial), Canadian National Railway Co(CNI, Financial), and Waste Management Inc(WM, Financial).1684723107136274432.png

Mexico Fund Inc Overview

Mexico Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. Its primary objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio consists of investments in various sectors such as auto parts, airports, building materials, chemical products, consumer products, energy, food, and others. The company's market capitalization stands at $264.417 million.1684723090367447040.png

Stock Performance and Valuation

As of July 28, 2023, the stock price of Mexico Fund Inc is $17.67, with a PE percentage of 4.11. The stock has gained 0.68% since the transaction and has seen a year-to-date price change ratio of 18.04%. The stock's price change ratio since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) stands at 45.73%. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Stock's Financial Health and Growth

The stock's balance sheet rank is 6/10, and its profitability rank is 2/10. However, the growth rank is not applicable due to insufficient data. The stock's F score is 4, but the Z score and cash to debt ratio are not available due to insufficient data.

Stock's Industry and Key Metrics

Mexico Fund Inc operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 22.90, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 22.88. The company's three-year revenue growth is 3.10, and its three-year earning growth is 4.20. However, the gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not available due to insufficient data.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 79.64, RSI 9 Day is 71.52, and RSI 14 Day is 66.52. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is 1.13, and the momentum index 12 - 1 month is 22.07. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

In conclusion, this transaction has significantly increased

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake in Mexico Fund Inc, reflecting his confidence in the company's potential for long-term capital appreciation. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive research before making investment decisions.

