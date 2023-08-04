Kennedy Lewis Management LP Reduces Stake in Eastman Kodak Co

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 21, 2023, Kennedy Lewis Management LP, a New York-based investment firm, significantly reduced its holdings in Eastman Kodak Co. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications of this move on their respective portfolios.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Kennedy Lewis Management LP reduce its stake in Eastman Kodak Co by 42.99%, selling off 2,794,862 shares. This move had a -38.68% impact on the firm's portfolio. The shares were traded at a price of $5.26 each, leaving the firm with a total of 3,706,318 shares in Eastman Kodak Co. Post-transaction, Eastman Kodak Co constituted 83.66% of the firm's portfolio, with the firm holding a 4.70% stake in the company.

Profile of Kennedy Lewis Management LP

Kennedy Lewis Management LP is an investment firm located at 111 W. 33RD STREET, SUITE 1910, NEW YORK, NY 10120. The firm's portfolio consists of 12 stocks, with a total equity of $38 million. Its top holdings include Eastman Kodak Co(

KODK, Financial), FAST Acquisition Corp II(FZTWS, Financial), F45 Training Holdings Inc(FXLV, Financial), Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc(RPID, Financial), and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC(PSNY.WS, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Consumer Cyclical and Industrials sectors.1684723149620379648.png

Overview of Eastman Kodak Co

Eastman Kodak Co, a US-based company, operates in several business segments including Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Brand, and Advanced Materials and Chemicals. The Traditional Printing segment, which contributes over half of the total revenue, offers digital and traditional products and services to various businesses such as commercial print and book publishing. The company has a global business presence, with overseas markets accounting for a majority of revenue. As of July 28, 2023, the company's market capitalization stood at $446.701 million, with a stock price of $5.63. The company's PE percentage is 9.91, indicating that it is currently profitable. However, according to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $4.85 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.16.1684723131672952832.png

Analysis of Eastman Kodak Co's Performance

Eastman Kodak Co has a GF Score of 63/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, growth, and GF value ranks are 6/10, 4/10, 1/10, and 3/10 respectively. The company's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is 0.81, indicating a low probability of bankruptcy. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.62, ranking it 618th in the industry. Over the past three years, the company's gross margin growth was -1.00%, while its operating margin growth was 24.50%. The company's 3-year revenue and EBITDA growth were -19.70% and 69.20% respectively.

Eastman Kodak Co's Industry Position

In the Business Services industry, Eastman Kodak Co's interest coverage is 0.40, ranking it 776th. The company's ROE and ROA are 5.44% and 2.73% respectively, ranking it 618th and 596th in the industry. The company's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 52.37, 54.31, and 56.50 respectively. The company's 6 - 1 month momentum index is 25.28, ranking it 155th in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kennedy Lewis Management LP's decision to reduce its stake in Eastman Kodak Co is a significant move that will undoubtedly impact its portfolio. Despite Eastman Kodak Co's modest overvaluation and poor future performance potential, it remains a major part of Kennedy Lewis Management LP's portfolio. Investors should closely monitor the implications of this transaction on both entities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.