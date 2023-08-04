Robotti Robert's Firm Boosts Stake in Tidewater Inc

Summary
  • Firm boosts stake in Tidewater.
On July 24, 2023, Robotti Robert's firm boosted its stake in Tidewater Inc. According to the Form 4 filing, the firm added 1,135 shares, leaving them with a total of 3,026,792 shares in Tidewater Inc. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, the profiles of Robotti Robert and Tidewater Inc, and the implications of this move on the stock market.

Profile of Robotti Robert and His Firm

Robotti Robert's firm, located at 6 East 43rd Street, New York, NY 10017, holds 60 stocks with a total equity of $568 million. The firm's top holdings include Builders FirstSource Inc, LSB Industries Inc, Westlake Corp, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, and Tidewater Inc. The firm's top sectors are Energy and Industrials. After the recent transaction, Tidewater Inc now represents 5.95% of the firm's holdings.

1684723167764938752.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 24, 2023, with the firm adding 1,135 shares at a price of $57.06 each. This move increased the total shares to 3,026,792. Tidewater Inc now represents 32.72% of the firm's total holdings.

Profile of Tidewater Inc

Tidewater Inc, symbolized as TDW, is a US-based company that provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry. The company operates a diversified fleet of marine service vessels that support all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. Tidewater Inc operates in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe/Mediterranean, and West Africa, with the majority of its revenue derived from West Africa. The company's market capitalization stands at $2.97 billion.

1684723149523910656.png

Stock Performance Analysis

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 1, 2017, Tidewater Inc's stock has seen a 178.48% increase. The year-to-date (YTD) price change ratio stands at 70.2%. However, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of 17.79 and a price to GF Value ratio of 3.29. The stock's GF Score is 50/100, indicating average future performance potential.

Stock Financial Health Analysis

Tidewater Inc's financial health is reflected in its F Score of 7 and Z Score of 4.14. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.98, and its interest coverage stands at 3.46. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 0.14, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.09. The company's 3-year revenue growth is 4.80%, and its 3-year earning growth is 49.10%.

Stock's Position in the Market

Tidewater Inc operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 71.52, RSI 9 Day is 70.54, and RSI 14 Day is 69.69. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 9.46, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 125.00.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other gurus who hold shares in Tidewater Inc include

Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and HOTCHKIS & WILEY. The largest guru holder of the stock is Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion, Robotti Robert's firm's decision to boost its stake in Tidewater Inc is a significant move that will likely influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As of July 28, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
