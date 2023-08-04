Redmile Group, LLC Boosts Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

San Francisco-based investment firm,

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), recently increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NLTX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company based in the USA. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Redmile Group and Neoleukin Therapeutics, and an evaluation of the latter's financial health and industry position.

Details of the Transaction

On July 17, 2023, Redmile Group added 1,064,628 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics to its portfolio at a trade price of $0.925 per share. This transaction increased Redmile's total holdings in Neoleukin to 2,912,228 shares, representing a 57.62% change. The trade had a 0.04% impact on Redmile's portfolio and increased the firm's holdings in Neoleukin to 6.60%.

Profile of Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Redmile Group, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at One Letterman Drive, San Francisco, CA, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 76 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD, Financial), IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE, Financial), Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS, Financial), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH, Financial), and Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO, Financial). Redmile Group's equity stands at $2.31 billion. 1684723598742257664.png

Overview of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc, trading under the symbol NLTX, is a biopharmaceutical company that designs proteins for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer, inflammatory, and autoimmune disorders. The company's product line includes NL-201, a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. Neoleukin has a market capitalization of $29.889 million and went public on March 7, 2014. 1684723579914027008.png

Analysis of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's Stock Performance

As of July 28, 2023, Neoleukin's stock price stands at $0.679. The stock has experienced a 26.59% decrease since the transaction and a 94.25% decrease since its IPO. However, it has seen a 34.46% increase year-to-date. Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated.

Evaluation of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's Financial Health

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a GF Score of 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 7/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank stand at 1/10 and 0/10, respectively. Neoleukin has an F Score of 1, a Z Score of 0.00, and a Cash to Debt ratio of 7.14, ranking 811th in this category.

Analysis of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc's Industry Position

In the biotechnology industry, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -53.40% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -44.97%, ranking 806th and 935th, respectively. The company's Gross Margin Growth, Operating Margin Growth, and 3-year EBITDA and Earning Growth are all at 0.00%, except for the EBITDA Growth which stands at -6.80%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redmile Group's recent acquisition of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares signifies a notable addition to its portfolio. Despite Neoleukin's current financial health and industry position, the transaction could potentially yield significant returns for Redmile Group, given the firm's investment philosophy and track record. However, value investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.